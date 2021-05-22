Bank cash machine ripped open by tow chains hooked to a stolen truck; Joplin Police detectives begin burglary investigation, second similar crime this month

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police Capt. Trevor Duncan confirms Saturday morning to us what tipsters told us was a bank cash machine burglary on East 32nd. Occurred just as the Joplin Memorial Run was beginning before dawn.

“At 6:05 a.m. Joplin Police responded to an automated alarm call to 414 East 32nd, Joplin, Community Bank and Trust. At almost the exact same time a citizen near 32nd and Kentucky called 911 regarding a pickup driving down the road dragging tow chains.”

He tells us that officers responded immediately to the area. And there were numerous nearby as the Joplin Memorial Run was set to begin at 6:30 a.m. .

They observed the bank cash machine to the rear (south) of the bank had been destroyed. Pieces of the machine were scattered in the parking lot.

Officers immediately began combing the area and located a Ford F-250 with tow chains still attached at 30th and Grand. No one was in or around the vehicle.

Police determined that the truck was stolen overnight sometime. When contacting the owner in south Joplin, they were not even aware the truck was missing until officers showed up.

Capt Duncan could not confirm to us many details of the investigation. When asked how many individuals were involved? They are not revealing that at this time as detectives are currently looking at security footage. How much cash was stolen? An undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

“We are aware of similar crimes,” he said. Additionally, “no one is in custody at this time.”

If anyone has any information contact the Joplin Police non-emergency number, 24-hours a day. 417-623-3131. Press 0 and ask for the officer on duty.

HOW ARE THESE CRIMES SIMILAR

Similar number of men.

Covered faces, gloves.

Truck stolen nearby, not damaged, abandoned nearby.

Tools, chains.

Thieves move very quickly, know what they are doing.

Taken the cash successfully.

Successful getaways.