Joplin area tow truck drivers ‘Lights Up Vigil’ Sunday night honors one of their own

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin area tow truck drivers remember one is their own at Flying J. Truck Plaza Sunday night holding a ‘Lights Up Vigil’.

A Springfield tow truck driver, Timothy Williams, 55, was struck and killed during a service call on Highway 65 Saturday night north of Springfield.

Williams was a driver for Affordable Towing in Springfield.

It’s not known completely what happened in the crash but some have brought into question if Missouri’s Move Over Law isn’t being enforced.

There are no charges filed for the 27-year-old driver out of Buffalo who hit struck and killed Williams. (OzarksFirst contributed to this story).