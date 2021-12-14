Joplin area Firefighters don’t want any child to miss Christmas, application form for local kids still available

JOPLIN, Mo. — For more than 36 years local firefighters have worked making sure no children go without at Christmas.

And 2021 is no different. The Joplin Area Firefighters Christmas for Kids program still have toys available. Applications are still open. Click to fill out the application form.

This Thursday evening, Dec. 16, the departments that make up the program will hold their annual Christmas party with Santa at Celebration Church, 1301 Duquesne, in Duquesne, Mo.

The program is a partnership with the Joplin Professional Firefighters Local 59, including:

Joplin Fire Dept

Webb City Fire Dept

Duenweg Fire Dept

Carl Junction Fire District

Redings Mill Fire Dept

Oronogo Fire Dept

The program provides assistance to the kids of the applicants, in the participating boundaries and districts we serve, based on income, circumstances, employment status and any other valid information provided.

Eligible kids must be between the ages of newborn and 16 years old.

“We still have toys available. If you know someone that needs assistance please have them fill out an application on our Joplin Area Firefighters Christmas 4 Kids Facebook page.” — Adam Grimes, Local 59

DONATIONS … If you would like to donate, toy donations may come to the fire stations in the areas listed above. Financial donations can be made to the Joplin Area Firefighters Christmas for Kids program (JAFFC4K) electronically when you click here.