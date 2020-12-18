Joplin Area Firefighters Dole out Presents for the 35th Year; Christmas For Kids is a Combined Effort of Seven Departments

APPLICATIONS WILL BE TAKEN UP TO CHRISTMAS DAY. CLICK TO APPLY:

DUQUESNE, Mo. — The 35th Annual IAFF Local 59 Firefighters Christmas for Kids Party would have been held at the Joplin Memorial Hall, however due to a partial roof collapse earlier this year, that wasn’t going to happen. And then with the COVID-19 pandemic still going it was decided to scale back the event even further this year.

So in lieu of the Firefighters visiting with the kids and Santa appearing, presents are being picked up by families Thursday night. These presents are children who have already been designated by the program.

“We anticipate helping more than a 1000 kids again this year.” JOPLIN AREA FIREFIGHTERS CHRISTMAS FOR KIDS

There are seven departments that make up the IAFF Local 59. They raise money year-round as one combined effort. And the Christmas For Kids Campaign is just one of the many programs they all support. Here they are in alphabetical order:

Carl Junction Fire Department

Carterville Fire Department

Duenweg Fire Department

Joplin Fire Department

Oronogo Fire Department

Redings Mill Fire District

Webb City Fire Department

You can still make a tax-deductible donation. Here are details: