Joplin Area Firefighters Christmas for Kids shopping day at Academy

Academy Sports and Outdoors donates $5,000 to add to the programs funds

JOPLIN, Mo. — “Joplin Academy has donated $5,000 to Joplin Area Firefighters Christmas for Kids. [The program} has been going a long time. It’s great to have a sponsor like Academy.”

All year long the Joplin Firefighters Union Charities helps kids. “If we are at a fire then the next day most likely you’ll see us back with toys for those kids.”

It’s called ‘Joplin Area Firefighters Christmas for Kids’ but it runs all year long.

“This year we came up a little short for the kids shopping and to have Academy step up and fill in is so amazing,” President of Local 59, Adam Grimes tells us.

With this donation they will be able to buy toys for about 1,000 kids. “Kids have asked for footballs, baseballs and basketballs. And Academy is loaded with them.”

Joplin, Webb City, Oronogo, Carl Junction, Redings Mill, Carterville and Duenweg are the participating departments who help fund the charities all year long.

Know a family in need for Christmas? The application is still online now but the deadline is looming. CLICK the link for application to see if it’s still active.

“We will have a party on December 19 but we will be giving out presents all the way up until Christmas Day.”

If you would like to make a financial donation now to the Christmas program or any other time through the year, you can CLICK here. Local 59 is a non-profit organization and whatever you donate is tax deductible gift.