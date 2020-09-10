Joplin Area Community Veterans Day Parade, canceled for 2020

JOPLIN, Mo. — These past 32 years the American Legion Post 13 at Joplin have hosted the Joplin Area Community Veterans Day Parade, however this year has now been canceled according to a media release.

Robert S. Thurman American Legion Post 13, Joplin, Mo., and Friends of the Joplin Community Veterans announced that the Joplin Area Community Veterans Day Parade, scheduled for Saturday, November 7, 2020, has been canceled.

After extensive discussion, the annual event will not go as planned this year in the interest of our Veterans and the health of our communities due to the continued COVID-19 restrictions and concerns.

We encourage everyone to take a moment to honor and remember our military heroes, those who served and continue to serve. It is why we celebrate our freedoms and liberties this day and every day.

Friends of the Joplin Community Veterans