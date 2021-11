Joplin Area Christmas Parade list

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The 7-day COVID testing average in Missouri has jumped more than 4.5 percentage points in just over a month, a sign that the state could be headed into another wave of growing COVID cases and hospitalizations. On Oct. 25, the positive test rate was 6.5%.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the state has recorded 740,514 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 1,691 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 12,594 total deaths as of Tuesday, Nov. 30, an increase of 9 over yesterday. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.70%.