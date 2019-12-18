Joplin announces new Police Chief

JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday morning in a media release the City of Joplin announce the promotion of the new Police Chief.

We had a chance to talk recently with Major Sloan Rowland and asked him if he was up for it? He told us definitely if he was chosen.

FROM THE CITY OF JOPLIN

Interim City Manager Dan Pekarek is pleased to announce that Joplin’s Assistant Chief of Police Sloan Rowland will be promoted to the position of Chief of Police beginning January 3, 2020. Current Police Chief Matt Stewart recently announced his retirement after 20 years of service to the community.