Join the Children’s Center of SWMO FB LIVE! Friday; Info on Child Abuse Hotline

JOPLIN, Mo. — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, plans to bring awareness to the cause have adjusted due to the C-19 pandemic. The Childrens Center of Southwest Missouri will hold a special FB LIVE! The topic will be the Missouri Child Abuse Hotline.

In a printed online statement they say, “in this short event, [April 3 @ Noon] we will discuss what information you will need to make a hotline and what you can expect when you call.”

“No excuse for Child Abuse. Keep our Children Safe… Make Child Abuse Prevention a Priority.” Joplin Police Department placard in pd lawn

The Joplin Police Department Detectives are on the front line of responding to child abuse calls in Joplin. On Thursday morning, Detectives placed 246 blue pinwheels, representing the amount of calls they responded to in 2019. The pinwheels are located on the front lawn of the police department at 303 East 3rd, Joplin. Photos from the Joplin Police Department social media can be viewed by clicking here.

“It is an important part of our mission to protect the health and safety of children, families, investigators and staff. We continue to serve children during abuse investigations with precautions in place to minimize close contact with others and the spread of the novel coronavirus,” the Children’s Center state in a March 24 post online.

The Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri Reach much further than just Joplin though. They cover 12 counties with offices in Monett, Nevada, Butler and Joplin.

Counties include: Jasper, Newton, McDonald, Barry, Lawrence, Vernon, Barton, Cedar, Dad, Bates, Henry & St. Clair.

In our area 25% of girls and 1 in 6 boys will be sexually abused by the age of 18. Only 38% will report the crime < www.childrens-center.org >