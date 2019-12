Vlog: Sunday afternoon two crashes in Joplin

vlog / vläg / — noun 1. A personal website or social media account where a person regularly posts short videos that include observations and opinions . verb 1. add new material to or regularly update a vlog. ::::: ::::: ::::: :::::: ::::: ::::: ::::: ::::: :::::: :::::

TWO CAR CRASH; EUCLID & N ST LOUIS

Joplin News First to Know updates to our Vlog on Sunday afternoon. CLICK https://t.co/JXE9uw2loD pic.twitter.com/leTQALf6Qv — Joplin News First (@JoplinNewsFirst) December 1, 2019

TIMESTAMP: SUNDAY | 12.1 | 1:37 PM

INCIDENT: TWO VEHICLE CRASH

LOCATION: NORTH ST. LOUIS AVE AND EUCLID AVE

SYNOPSIS: Two vehicles collide just south of the intersection. Southern edge of Royal Heights near Turkey Creek bridge.

NOTE: No reported injuries.

TWO CAR CRASH; 20TH & TEXAS

2:20 PM crash sends one person to the hospital, E 20th and Texas. Joplin News First to Know updates to our Vlog on Sunday afternoon. CLICK https://t.co/JXE9uw2loD pic.twitter.com/0QwQYHMxi7 — Joplin News First (@JoplinNewsFirst) December 1, 2019

TIMESTAMP: SUNDAY | 12.1| 2:20 PM

INCIDENT: TWO VEHICLE CRASH

LOCATION: EAST 20TH AND SOUTH TEXAS

SYNOPSIS: Nearly a head-on crash between an SUV and pickup truck. Driver of truck had to be quickly extricated with a ‘door pop’. Meaning the door wouldn’t open and fire department use tools to pop the door open.

NOTE: One driver transported to a hospital with minor injuries according to Joplin Police Department on the scene.

JOPLIN CHRISTMAS RADIO PLAYLIST

TIMESTAMP: FRIDAY | 11.22| 6:00 AM

INCIDENT: JOPLIN HAS NO CHRISTMAS RADIO STATION !

LOCATION: JOPLIN NEWS FIRST

SYNOPSIS: If you enjoy Christmas music like we do, the sad thing is there is NO Christmas music radio station in Joplin! So 2 years ago we created a Joplin News First ‘Christmas Radio Playlist’. If you enjoy the songs we heard growing up on LITE MIX 95, 1310 KFSB, 90.7 FM KOBC or MAGIC 93.9 then you’ll find the songs you remember. Frank Sinatra to Amy Grant and Mariah Carey to Brenda Lee.

NOTE: CLICK the link and follow or download the playlist. It’s our gift to you! You do NOT have to have a Spotify paid account to listen.

MURDER SUICIDE INSIGHT ON SOCIAL MEDIA POST

TIMESTAMP: WEDNESDAY | 11.20| 6:50 AM

INCIDENT: MURDER SUICIDE INSIGHT BY CONNECTED MAN

LOCATION: JOPLIN NEWS FIRST

SYNOPSIS: Late Monday night I was sent a screenshot of a social media post that gave some insight into the murder suicide at the Hostetter Dental Clinic. Looking at the personal page of “William Lundgren”, Sunday the victim was tagged in a post. The murder was Monday morning. We researched and connected the the victim and the man through public records (see image). It was a very emotional post. – shann

My ex wife txt me a couple days ago after me leaving her 26 years ago. I've held so much in all these years about that…. Posted by William Lundgren on Monday, November 18, 2019

Victim was tagged in following post Sunday. Note authorities are aware of these posts.

HOUSE FIRE 1820 S VIRGINIA

TIMESTAMP: WEDNESDAY | 11.20| 10:02 PM

INCIDENT: HOUSE FIRE

LOCATION: 1820 S VIRGINIA

SYNOPSIS: REPORTED FLAMES SHOWING AT TWO-STORY HOUSE. ALMOST DIRECTLY BEHIND DISCOUNT SMOKES AND LIQUOR. SECOND ALARM SOUNDED 10:07 PM.

COMMERCE OK HIGH SCHOOL THREAT NOTED

Message sent from anonymous source included screenshot text.

CONTROLLED BURN ON MCCLELLAND BLVD

TIMESTAMP: SATURDAY | 11.16| 5:45 PM

INCIDENT: CONTROLLED BURN

LOCATION: MCCLELLAND BLVD and MCCLELLAND ROAD

SYNOPSIS: NUMEROUS CALLS AND TEXTS BUT IT WAS A CONTROLLED BURN OF BRUSH. JOPLIN FIRE WAS CALLED BUT IT’S IN THE COUNTY. REDINGS MILL CONFIRMS VIA RADIO TRAFFIC (see video).

CAR INTO TREE FULL SPEED

TIMESTAMP: WEDNESDAY | 11.12| 1:40 PM

INCIDENT: SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH

LOCATION: 3200 N ST LOUIS

SYNOPSIS: Joplin Police, Joplin Fire Department and METS Ambulance and a single vehicle passenger car. Single female driver crashed into a tree traveling southbound. Left the roadway to the left crossing northbound traffic and struck tree, airbags deployed. JPD on the scene tell us they believe it was a medical emergency.

CARL JUNCTION HOUSE FIRE ON VERBRYK

TIMESTAMP: MONDAY | 11.4 | 12:30 AM

INCIDENT: STRUCTURE FIRE (HOUSE)

LOCATION: 405 VERBRYK, CARL JUNCTION

SYNOPSIS: CARL JUNCTION FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED AT 12:30 AM TO A CALL OF A STRUCTURE FIRE ON THE BACK SIDE OF THE RESIDENCE. RP STATED IT WAS ON THE ALLEY SIDE AND EVERYONE WAS OUT SAFELY. EXCEPT PETS WERE UNKNOWN. 12:38 AM SECOND ALARM SOUNDED REQUESTING ASSISTANCE FROM WEBB CITY AND ORONOGO. 12:49 AM FIRE DECLARED UNDER CONTROL. CANCEL ORONOGO BUT WEBB CITY CONTINUE. REQUEST FOR RED CROSS TO RESPOND TO ASSIST WITH DISPLACEMENT.

KITCHEN FIRE ON PLAZA DRIVE

TIMESTAMP: FRIDAY | 11.1 | 2:39 AM

INCIDENT: STRUCTURE FIRE

LOCATION: 320 PLAZA DRIVE, JOPLIN

SYNOPSIS: JOPLIN FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO STRUCTURE FIRE AT RESIDENCE. FIRE CONTAINED TO KITCHEN ACCORDING TO RADIO COMMUNICATION. FIRE CONTROLLED AND OUT QUICKLY. EMPIRE SUMMONED FOR INSPECTION. RED CROSS REQUESTED TO RESPOND TO ASSIST RESIDENTS OF HOME. #JLNrealradiocommunication from our Joplin News First Scanner(s).

DUQUESNE CITY TRUNK OR TREAT

TIMESTAMP: SATURDAY | 10.26 | 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

INCIDENT: DUQUESNE POLICE PRESENT THE DUQUESNE CITY TRUNK OR TREAT

LOCATION: 1501 SOUTH DUQUESNE, CITY HALL / POLICE DEPARTMENT PARKING LOT

SYNOPSIS: DRESS UP KIDS BECAUSE OFFICERS, THEIR FAMILY MEMBERS AND CITY EMPLOYEES WILL BE ALL DECKED OUT TO GREET EVERYONE WITH CANDY. THERE ARE GOING TO BE SOME OTHER FUN ACTIVITIES TOO.

ON THE BORDER IS NO MORE

TIMESTAMP: TUESDAY | 10.22 | 7:16 PM

INCIDENT: ON THE BORDER RESTAURANT CLOSED PERMANENTLY

LOCATION: SOUTH RANGELINE

SYNOPSIS: LAST WEEK WE GOT AN ANONYMOUS TIP THAT THE RESTAURANT WAS CLOSING BUT WE COULD NOT CONFIRM IT WITH THE COMPANY. THE RESTAURANT WOULD NOT ANSWER THE PHONE TUESDAY EVENING. PATRONS WERE TURNED AWAY. MULTIPLE SOURCES SAY CLOSED. RESTAURANT OPENED FEB 13, 2017. FB WAS UPDATED TUESDAY EVENING AND IT STATES “PERMANENTLY CLOSED”, SO WHEN IT’S FB OFFICIAL?

INVOLVED: IT’S UNSURE HOW MANY FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES ARE DISPLACED AT THE CLOSING.

UTILITY POLE CRASH FRIDAY

TIMESTAMP: Friday | 10.18 | 5:16 AM

INCIDENT: SINGLE CAR CRASH INTO UTILITY POLE

LOCATION: 101 NORTH RANGELINE, MALL ROAD

SYNOPSIS: FIRE AND EMS RESPOND TO REPORTS OF A SINGLE VEHCILE CRASH INTO UTILITY POLE IN FRONT OF NORTHPARK MALL. MALE DRIVER “EXTRICATED HIMSELF AND TRAVELED ABOUT 10 FEET BEFORE COLLAPSING ONTO GROUND.”

INVOLVED: FEMALE PASSENGER TRANSPORTED PRIORITY ONE TRAUMA WITH SIGNIFICANT INJURIES. MALE DRIVER TRANSPORTED WITH INJURIES.

CARL JUNCTION ROLLOVER

TIMESTAMP: THURSDAY | 10.17 | 3:50 PM

INCIDENT: Two car crash with a rollover.

LOCATION: Central City Road, CARL JUNCTION

SYNOPSIS: Northbound white SUV was rear-ended by a northbound black SUV. Black SUV rolled into the east ditch. Minor injuries to the driver.

NEOSHO CRASH ON BLVD

TIMESTAMP: THURSDAY | 10.17 | 7:26 PM

INCIDENT: TWO VEHICLE CRASH

LOCATION: HARMONY AND NEOSHO BLVD, NEOSHO

SYNOPSIS: TWO CAR CRASH IN THE INTERSECTION. VIDEO BY PHOTOG GREGG.

INVOLVED: RADIO COMMUNICATION CAPTURED STATES NON-INJURY.

LONG DAY IN CJ

TIMESTAMP: SUNDAY | 10.13 | 1:00 PM

INCIDENT: (OBSERVED) INITIAL DOMESTIC SITUATION, TWO IN CUSTODY. POLICE RETURN MULTIPLE PEOPLE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY. 10:00 PM <vid> MALE FROM EARLIER RETURNED TO RESIDENCE AND WAS HIDING IN THE ATTIC SPACE. JOPLIN PD ASSISTED WITH K9. FINALLY PEPPER SPRAY WAS RELEASED INTO THE ATTIC SPACE AND THE MALE WAS RETRIEVED. UKNOWN STATUS, DID NOT LEAVE LOCATION VIA AMBULANCE.

LOCATION: CARL JUNCTION

SYNOPSIS: REQUESTED INFORMATION FROM SGT ON DUTY IN PERSON. NO REPLY FROM CJ POLICE. RELEASED VIDEO TO BEHIND THE SCENES 24 HOURS LATER. NOTING NO POLICE COMMUNICATION. NO OFFICIAL INFORMATION. ASSUMING DUE TO GOVERNMENT HOLIDAY MONDAY.