Jewelry Thief in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Criminals in this region can travel easily to other states attempting to elude law enforcement. But they can’t get away from the watchful eyes of locals.
The Fayetteville Arkansas Police Department released this image regarding a theft at a jewelry store Friday.
Does he look familiar?
PLEASE SHARE: Be on the lookout for this male. Just after noon, he walked into Underwoods Fine Jewelers on Dickson Street and stole a very expensive piece of jewelry. If you have any information, please call Detective Lee at (479)587-3520 ref. case #2020-90844.FAYETTEVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT