Jerry Nichols still at large after Ottawa County jailbreak October 1

Nichols could be in Southwest Missouri where he has family. He has a Felony Warrant for robbing a Seneca gas station.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ok. — It’s been one week since two inmates escaped the Ottawa County Jail. One was captured quickly, Justin Eby, 23, who is facing prison time in his current case. It was March of 2019 when he was apprehended after shooting at Miami City of Miami Police. The second, Jerry Nichols, 38, is still at large. He is wanted in Missouri on a Felony Warrant for robbing a Seneca gas station.

75 officers from agencies in three states joined the search. They are still seeking Jerry Nichols, 38, if you see him call 911. Or have information call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Nichols was arrested in May 2020 by the City of Miami Police Department after a Felony Pursuit. Nichols is still at large. Charged with:

FELONY ELUDING/ENDANGERING OTHERs WHILE ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE POLICE AFCF FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH COMPULSORY INSURANCE LAW DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID DRIVERS LICENSE

Nichols has a Missouri warrant dated April 30, 2020, in Newton County, for 1st Degree Felony Robbery filed by the Seneca Police Department. Related to a gas station robbery in Seneca.

“I want to thank all the agencies that responded to assist. Agency’s from the three states to include the US Marshals and Tri-State Case Squad assisted in today’s efforts. A huge thank you to the Dawg House, Ben Fry, Goodfellas Pizza, Miami Chamber, and Mayor Parker for the food today. I also want to thank Ottawa County Emergency Management Chad Holcomb and Commisioner Mike Furnis for the water and equipment. The use of the mobile command unit from the Quapaw Marshals is always a blessing. An investigation will take place on the whereabouts of Jerry Nichols and the cause of the escape. Ottawa County Sheriff, dated Oct 1

Eby was arrested in the Spring of 2019 by the City of Miami Police Department after firing at officers. He was captured with the help of a hospital security employee. He was arrested in March of 2019 and he continues to face prison time for firing a weapon at City of Miami Police officers.