Jeep rolls numerous times on MO-43, driver flown air ambulance to hospital

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 10:00 AM Wednesday morning Jasper County Communications were alerted to reports of a serious rollover crash on MO-43 north of MO-96.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, Tri-Cities Fire District and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Additionally Oronogo Fire and Carl Junction Fire Protection District arrived as mutual aid.

It was a single vehicle crash with one occupant, the female driver. Due to serious injuries she was transported air ambulance to an area hospital as Priority One patient.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper A.J. Cook tells us at the scene the vehicle was traveling north, left the roadway to the right, overcorrected, then overturned numerous times coming to rest in the middle of the roadway.

Additionally he tells us she was wearing her seatbelt.

The roadway was completely blocked stopping all traffic in both directions for a little over an hour as the vehicle and debris was cleared and the crash marked out.

