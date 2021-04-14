Jeep rolls numerous times on MO-43, driver flown air ambulance to hospital

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 10:00 AM Wednesday morning Jasper County Communications were alerted to reports of a serious rollover crash on MO-43 north of MO-96.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, Tri-Cities Fire District and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Additionally Oronogo Fire and Carl Junction Fire Protection District arrived as mutual aid.

It was a single vehicle crash with one occupant, the female driver. Due to serious injuries she was transported air ambulance to an area hospital as Priority One patient.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper A.J. Cook tells us at the scene the vehicle was traveling north, left the roadway to the right, overcorrected, then overturned numerous times coming to rest in the middle of the roadway.

Additionally he tells us she was wearing her seatbelt.

The roadway was completely blocked stopping all traffic in both directions for a little over an hour as the vehicle and debris was cleared and the crash marked out.

This is a breaking news story. We will update additional information here as it is released by authorities. Click here to save our news tab as a bookmark on your phone or digital device. We post new stories 24/7 and update current articles without notice, so check back often.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNqBLv3HoVn/ JEEP ROLLS NUMEROUS TIMES IN CRASH, DRIVER AIR AMBULANCE TO HOSPITAL — JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — SEE INSIDE THE BONNIE AND CLYDE GARAGE APARTMENT — 88 YEARS AGO SHOOTOUT CLAIMED TWO OFFICERS LIVES — JOPLIN, Mo. — From the Newton County Sheriff’s Office HONOR ROLL — “Shoal Creek Township: Constable John “Wes” Harryman was killed in a gun battle with the notorious outlaw gang led by Bonnie and Clyde. Constable Harryman and several other area officers had gone to their hideout at 3347 1/2 Oak Ridge Drive, in southern Joplin, to investigate what they thought were bootleggers. Neighbors had become suspicious of late hour activity of the house and reported it to the Highway Patrol. Troopers investigated and discovered that the registration on the vehicle didn’t match that of the renters of the property. They reported the matter to Joplin Police who obtained a search warrant. Constable Harryman, Troopers Kahler and Grammer, and Joplin Detectives DeGraff & McGinnis, went to the house at 4:00 pm. As they arrived Clyde Barrow, of the Bonnie and Clyde Gang, was at the garage door. The officers drove one car into the driveway to stop Barrow from closing the door. Constable Harryman jumped out of the car and was struck with a shotgun blast. Detective McGinnis exited the back seat of the opposite side of the car and was struck by another shotgun blast coming from the garage but was able to return fire. Automatic rifle fire erupted from the apartment windows striking McGinnis, nearly severing his right arm. The troopers and Detective DeGraff continued the gun battle but Trooper Kahler ran out of ammunition and Detective DeGraff sent Grammer for help. The gang then drove off continuing fire at Detective DeGraff. Constable Harryman died en route to the hospital. Constable Harryman, also a farmer, was elected Shoal Creek Township Constable of Newton County in November 1932. He was survived by his wife, Atha.” Click📲 @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for article on our news tab at #FSHP #fourstateshomepage “With saddened hearts we write to let you know of the passing of our patriarch, Durard “Dude” Pendergraft, following a brief illness. Dude and Carolyn were blessed to start Dude’s Donuts in 1954 and worked tirelessly to provide for their family, their community, and their customers. Dude loved his God and his family, but loved the Joplin community as well. We grieve his loss, but know that he is at rest and rejoicing in his reward. SEE INSIDE THE BONNIE AND CLYDE GARAGE APARTMENT — 88 YEARS AGO SHOOTOUT CLAIMED TWO OFFICERS LIVES — JOPLIN, Mo. — From the Newton County Sheriff’s Office HONOR ROLL — “Shoal Creek Township: Constable John “Wes” Harryman was killed in a gun battle with the notorious outlaw gang led by Bonnie and Clyde. Constable Harryman and several other area officers had gone to their hideout at 3347 1/2 Oak Ridge Drive, in southern Joplin, to investigate what they thought were bootleggers. Neighbors had become suspicious of late hour activity of the house and reported it to the Highway Patrol. Troopers investigated and discovered that the registration on the vehicle didn’t match that of the renters of the property. They reported the matter to Joplin Police who obtained a search warrant. Constable Harryman, Troopers Kahler and Grammer, and Joplin Detectives DeGraff & McGinnis, went to the house at 4:00 pm. As they arrived Clyde Barrow, of the Bonnie and Clyde Gang, was at the garage door. The officers drove one car into the driveway to stop Barrow from closing the door. Constable Harryman jumped out of the car and was struck with a shotgun blast. Detective McGinnis exited the back seat of the opposite side of the car and was struck by another shotgun blast coming from the garage but was able to return fire. Automatic rifle fire erupted from the apartment windows striking McGinnis, nearly severing his right arm. The troopers and Detective DeGraff continued the gun battle but Trooper Kahler ran out of ammunition and Detective DeGraff sent Grammer for help. The gang then drove off continuing fire at Detective DeGraff. Constable Harryman died en route to the hospital. Constable Harryman, also a farmer, was elected Shoal Creek Township Constable of Newton County in November 1932. He was survived by his wife, Atha.” Click📲 @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for article on our news tab at #FSHP #fourstateshomepage 88 YEARS AGO TWO OFFICERS WERE KILLED IN JOPLIN BY THE NOTORIOUS BARROW GANG, aka BONNIE & CLYDE — JOPLIN, Mo. — From the Newton County Sheriff’s Office HONOR ROLL — “Shoal Creek Township: Constable John “Wes” Harryman was killed in a gun battle with the notorious outlaw gang led by Bonnie and Clyde. Constable Harryman and several other area officers had gone to their hideout at 3347 1/2 Oak Ridge Drive, in southern Joplin, to investigate what they thought were bootleggers. Neighbors had become suspicious of late hour activity of the house and reported it to the Highway Patrol. Troopers investigated and discovered that the registration on the vehicle didn’t match that of the renters of the property. They reported the matter to Joplin Police who obtained a search warrant. Constable Harryman, Troopers Kahler and Grammer, and Joplin Detectives DeGraff & McGinnis, went to the house at 4:00 pm. As they arrived Clyde Barrow, of the Bonnie and Clyde Gang, was at the garage door. The officers drove one car into the driveway to stop Barrow from closing the door. Constable Harryman jumped out of the car and was struck with a shotgun blast. Detective McGinnis exited the back seat of the opposite side of the car and was struck by another shotgun blast coming from the garage but was able to return fire. Automatic rifle fire erupted from the apartment windows striking McGinnis, nearly severing his right arm. The troopers and Detective DeGraff continued the gun battle but Trooper Kahler ran out of ammunition and Detective DeGraff sent Grammer for help. The gang then drove off continuing fire at Detective DeGraff. Constable Harryman died en route to the hospital. Constable Harryman, also a farmer, was elected Shoal Creek Township Constable of Newton County in November 1932. He was survived by his wife, Atha.” Click📲 @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for article on our news tab at #FSHP #fourstateshomepage https://www.instagram.com/p/CNoH8SJnDxc/ I-49 SOUTHBOUND OPEN — NEW CONCRETE PAVEMENT COMPLETED NINE DAYS EARLY — NEWTON, Co. — Crews move the barriers and it’s open! It’s dusty because it’s new concrete! Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full printed article. FIRST FEW VEHICLES TO TAKE I-49 SOUTHBOUND ON NEW CONCRETE PAVEMENT COMPLETED NINE DAYS EARLY — NEWTON, Co. — It’s dusty because it’s new concrete! Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full printed article.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First