Jeep rollover into creek bed; Driver not located

NEWTON CO. (Redings Mill) — 12:40 AM witnesses call Newton County 911 stating they saw a Jeep roll onto its top in the ditch near Dutch Elm along MO-86.

Other reports stated two occupants had gotten out of the Jeep and appeared to be walking away from the crash.

As Redings Mill Fire Department arrived their radio observations were that the Jeep was on it’s top and it was unoccupied.

A Newton County Sheriff’s Deputy and Missouri State Highway Patrolman located a female passenger who was uninjured.

She claimed there was a male driver who fled on foot. We have no further details as of news time in presenting this news story..

Remember it is suggested no matter your condition it’s best to stay with your vehicle after a crash and notify authorities.

Ron’s Towing from Seneca secured the vehicle.