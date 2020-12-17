Jeep Rollover Crash in Northern Jasper County, Dog Injured

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1:30 PM Thursday afternoon Jasper County Emergency Communications received alerts regarding a SUV rollover crash in Northern Jasper County on Baseline Blvd, just to the west of County Road 160.

Mercy Ambulance, Jasper Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. MODOT Emergency Response also responded for traffic control.

Observed weather conditions were clear skies, 51°, light wind and dry road conditions at the time of the crash.

Trooper B.D. Caught of Troop D tells us on the scene it was a single vehicle rollover. The Jeep was eastbound. The driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Animal Control responded to a pet dog that was injured in the vehicle. The dog was transported private vehicle for treatment of a possible broken leg to an unknown private veterinary clinic.

S&S Towing from Jasper, Missouri, were summoned to remove the vehicle from the south ditch.

We anticipate more information on this crash according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. We will update this story right here with more information.

