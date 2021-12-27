Jeep goes off-road and flips in crash near Alba, Mo.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 3:00 p.m. Monday Jasper County E-911 were alerted to reports of crash at CR200 and Kafir Road, south of Alba, Mo.

Tri-Cities Fire District, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, and METS ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

On the scene we learn it was a single vehicle crash. MSgt B. Fischer tells us the Jeep was traveling south on CR200, left the roadway to the right, jumped a drainage ditch filled with water and then overturned.

There were 5-6 in the vehicle, moderate injuries to an 11-year topped the list. All were transported to a Joplin hospital.

Troopers do not believe injuries to be life-threatening to anyone in the vehicle.

Schrader’s Towing removed the vehicle and debris from the SW corner of the intersection.

We anticipate more details from MSHP troopers later this evening. We will edit this article with more information.