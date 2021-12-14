Jay, Okla. man dead reports Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Noel, Mo. man flown critical to Joplin, Mo. hospital after crash near Arkansas line

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – Oklahoma Highway Patrol release details regarding a fatal crash Tuesday morning on OK-43, just north of E 370 Road near the Arkansas state line. The crash claimed the life of a Jay, Okla. man. And a Noel, Mo. man was flown Air-Evac to a Joplin, Mo. hospital after his vehicle burned in the crash.

Limited details are being released at this time, however next of kin have been notified.

The two vehicle crash is reported to have occurred just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Dustin Tygart, 36, of Noel, Mo. “Transported by Air Evac to Freeman Hospital, Joplin, MO. Admitted in critical condition,” according to the report by OHP Trooper C. Duncan.

Driving the second vehicle was Johnny Houck, 72, of Jay, Okla. He was thrown from his 1988 Chevy pickup in the crash. “Pronounced deceased at scene by Grove EMS Paramedics due to injuries from this collision.”

The roadway was dry and cloudy conditions persisted.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

We will update information regarding this crash investigation as it is released by authorities.