Jasper Police Felony Arrest of Oklahoma man, Unlawful Possession of Firearm

JASPER, Mo. — Jasper Missouri Police Department conduct traffic stop and locate .45 with hollow point bullets in vehicle, which resulted in a Felony Arrest of an Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Man.

On Monday, November 2nd, 2020 at 1525 hours, a Jasper officer initiated a traffic stop near Milk St. and 1st St., Jasper, Missouri, on a green Pontiac Sunbird an Oklahoma license.

Contact was made with the driver, Kristepher Hart [37 years old]. Hart advised he did not have a valid driver’s license. A check through dispatch confirmed that Hart did not have a valid driver’s license. Hart stated he had served time in prison before, he explained it was for drugs and assault.

A search of the vehicle was conducted. The following was found in the trunk, concealed and wrapped in a pair of Men’s jeans. [EVIDENCE: Smith and Wesson .45 caliber handgun with a clip that contained hollow point bullets. #HST9505]

When questioned, Hart admitted to possessing the firearm and said it was his girlfriends.

A criminal history check on Hart showed him to have felony convictions on his record, including felony domestic assault and battery by strangulation:

Hart was taken into custody for unlawful possession of a firearm and transported to the Jasper County Jail.” Note: Hart is presumed innocent until found guilty in the court of law.