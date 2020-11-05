Jasper Police Felony Arrest of Oklahoma man, Unlawful Possession of Firearm

JASPER, Mo. — Jasper Missouri Police Department conduct traffic stop and locate .45 with hollow point bullets in vehicle, which resulted in a Felony Arrest of an Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Man.
On Monday, November 2nd, 2020 at 1525 hours, a Jasper officer initiated a traffic stop near Milk St. and 1st St., Jasper, Missouri, on a green Pontiac Sunbird an Oklahoma license.
Contact was made with the driver, Kristepher Hart [37 years old]. Hart advised he did not have a valid driver’s license. A check through dispatch confirmed that Hart did not have a valid driver’s license. Hart stated he had served time in prison before, he explained it was for drugs and assault.
A search of the vehicle was conducted. The following was found in the trunk, concealed and wrapped in a pair of Men’s jeans. [EVIDENCE: Smith and Wesson .45 caliber handgun with a clip that contained hollow point bullets. #HST9505]
When questioned, Hart admitted to possessing the firearm and said it was his girlfriends.
A criminal history check on Hart showed him to have felony convictions on his record, including felony domestic assault and battery by strangulation:
Hart was taken into custody for unlawful possession of a firearm and transported to the Jasper County Jail.” Note: Hart is presumed innocent until found guilty in the court of law.CHIEF CHADWICK KARR, JASPER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Under federal law, the crime of Felon in Possession of a Firearm is a Class D felony, punishable by up to ten years in prison, three years of supervised release, and $250,000 in fines. The wording becomes more specific rather than using the term ‘felony conviction,’ it says anyone “who has been convicted in any court of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year” is barred from possessing a gun. (SOURCE: FEDERAL CODE 18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(1) )