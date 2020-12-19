Jasper Police Arrest KC area Men Linked to Joplin Area New Car Thefts

Chief Karr tells us, "To see that old Sebring? And that brand new Kia van? Something didn't match up. So I just sat in my patrol car and waited."

JASPER, Mo. — Jasper, Missouri, Police arrest three Kansas City area men late Wednesday evening in what might put an end to a string of new vehicle thefts from Joplin. All three were arrested at Pete’s Gas Station, 309 North 6th, Jasper.

Brian Schultz, 38, Raymore, Missouri

Alexander Strutz, 35, Shawnee, Kansas

Tyler Roberts, 25, Shawnee, Kansas

Jasper Police Chief Chad Karr talked with us exclusively, saying he observed two individuals at the Pete’s Gas Station in a 2010 white Chrysler Sebring with expired temporary tags. The two men were talking with a third individual driving a new black 2021 Kia Sedona Van at the gas pumps.

The driver of the Kia went inside the gas station. Chief Karr told us he was aware of recent reports out of the Joplin area of stolen new vehicles from Roper Kia.

“To see that old Sebring? And that brand new Kia van? Something didn’t match up. So I just sat in my patrol car and waited. You could tell the two individuals in the Sebring were looking over towards my patrol vehicle back and forth several times. But the Kia driver was nowhere to be seen. After waiting about 15 minutes for the driver of the Kia to come back outside. I pulled my patrol vehicle up behind the Sebring to make contact with Tyler Roberts who was in the driver’s seat, and Alexander Strutz who was in the passenger seat. Both were overly nervous, their hands were shaking and their voices trembled when speaking to me. Neither would really make eye contact with me. Alexander Strutz claimed he didn’t have any identification. When speaking to them, I observed both had walkie talkies clipped on cold weather gear coats, as well as binoculars and headband lights. I detained both Tyler Roberts and Alexander Strutz at this time due to my observations. Due to my training and experience, the items such as walkie talkies, binoculars, etc are used for burglary type crimes.”

Chief Karr went on to tell us that after Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived as back up he went inside the gas station and located the third subject, Brian Schultz, hiding in the bathroom standing on a toilet in a locked stall. He also was wearing similar clothing, walkie talkie to communicate, headband light and keys to the 2021 Kia Sedona.

All three were transported to the Jasper County Jail.

The 2021 Kia Sedona was confirmed via VIN to be property of Roper Kia of Joplin and was stolen earlier Wednesday but was not reported stolen yet.

Tyler Roberts has active warrants out of Johnson County, Kansas for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and an Active Warrant out of Chillicothe Police Department for Traffic. Both Warrants were confirmed.

Alexander Strutz has an active warrant out of Johnson County, Kansas for Possession of a Controlled Substance. The Warrant was confirmed.

Chief Karr tells us other Kansas City area Police Departments began contacting them on Thursday regarding active investigations within their own departments. More follow ups will be conducted and added to the report at a later time he told us.

Chief Karr also conveyed that an unknown amount of new vehicles have been recovered and processed for evidence. They can possibly be used in prosecution of suspects involved.

Charges for all three subjects have been submitted to the Jasper County Prosecuting Attorney for: