Jasper, Mo. man arrested on child sex allegations, prosecutor files Felony Statutory Rape charge

“When asked if his DNA would be found in [evidence collected], Estes said no, then requested an attorney. The interview ended at that time.” - Jasper Police Department

JASPER, Mo. — Jasper Police Department opened an investigation on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in reference to sexual assault of a minor by an adult male in Jasper, Missouri.

The juvenile victim was interviewed at the Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri in Joplin, Mo. on Tues Nov. 29, 2021. During the interview the victim described what occurred on the night of Nov. 23, 2021, at a friends house for a sleepover in Jasper, Mo. Victim disclosed a sexual assault occurred in a detached garage during the middle of the night.



On Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, Jasper Police Detectives arranged for a voluntary interview at the Jasper Police Department, 109 South Main, Jasper, Mo. with the suspect, John Vincent Estes, 27, of Jasper, Mo.

“Estes [suspect] confirmed [juvenile victim] had stayed the night at his house on Tuesday, November 22nd, 2021. Estes admitted that during the course of the evening, he laid on the mattresses which were on the living room floor, between both [juvenile victim] and his [REDACTED] for about an hour and they were all just playing on their phones. While laying with [juvenile victim] and his [REDACTED], he gave both ‘deep back massages’ that he claimed was not sexual, but to ‘pop their backs’. Estes claimed he went to bed about midnight he said, and never got back up. When asked what he did with [juvenile victim] in the garage, he said he didn’t do anything. When asked if his DNA would be found in [evidence collected], Estes said no, then requested an attorney. The interview ended at that time.” – Jasper Police Department

Estes was immediately placed under arrest on charges of sexual assault of a minor. Estes was transported to the Jasper County jail.

Estes declined to submit his DNA voluntarily to investigators.

On Thursday December, 2 2021, Jasper County Prosecuting Attorney’s office filed charges in a warrant for Estes arrest.

Statutory Rape – 2nd Degree {Felony D RSMo: 566.034 }

Bond amount was set at $50,000. $25,000 cash-only plus an additional $25,000 cash or surety. Estes remains in the Jasper County jail.



Through investigation JPD detectives determined this was predatory. According to JPD investigators, “The suspect used text messaging and other means to lure and attempt to lure the juvenile to his residence. Estes also said he is a youth leader on the student ministries team at a large church in Joplin, but was previously at the Carthage congregation of the same church. Estes has a previous arrest in 2015 by Carthage Police Department for child molestation-2nd degree.”

This is a Breaking News story. Stay with Joplin News First as we continue to learn more. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.