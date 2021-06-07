Jasper Missouri soldier killed in Korean War, listed as MIA, coming home 70 years later; Remains returned to Pres. Trump by North Korea are now identified



WASHINGTON DC — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that Army Sgt. Lloyd A. Alumbaugh, 21, of Jasper, Missouri, killed during the Korean War, is now accounted for as his remains have been identified.

Alumbaugh will be buried June 25, 2021, in Reeds, Missouri.

“In late 1950, Alumbaugh was a member of Ambulance Company, 7th Medical Battalion, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Nov. 28, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered.” — DPAA

JOURNEY HOME BEGAN… In 2018, after a summit between former President Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, North Korea repatriated the remains of 55 U.S. soldiers missing from the Korean War purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War. The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Aug. 1, 2018, and were subsequently accessioned into the DPAA laboratory for identification. Other names identified are listed here.

Fmr. President Trump and Leader Kim shaking hands in the summit room during the DPRK–USA Singapore Summit. It was two weeks later North Korea repatriated remains of dozens of US Soldiers. One is now identified as Sgt. Lloyd A. Alumbaugh of Jasper, Missouri.

It was a lengthy process as DPAA scientists used anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence, to identify Alumbaugh’s remains.

“Alumbaugh’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for,” states a release to the media.

This is the same similar path and process that we followed last summer as a Baxter Springs, Kansas, sailor was returned home and buried at Baxter Springs Cemetery. Hadley Heavin served as F1C (Fireman First Class) on the USS West Virginia, but was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. It was that attack that ushered the United States into World War II. He was identified through DNA match. Heavin still has two living brothers.

This is a developing story we will continue to update here on our news tab at FSHP.

To see the most up-to-date statistics on DPAA recovery efforts for those unaccounted for from the Korean War, click here to link to Korean War fact sheet on the DPAA website.

Sailor finally comes home, laid to rest in Baxter Springs
Hadley Heavin served as F1C (Fireman First Class) laid to rest Summer 2020 in Baxter Springs, Kansas.

