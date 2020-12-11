Jasper Missouri Police Shop for their 5th Annual Christmas for Kids

JASPER, Mo. — This is called the ‘Night Before Christmas’ shopping event where the Jasper Police and partners shop for the kids. The big party will be held next week, invitation-only, at S&S Towing and Recovery in Jasper, Missouri.
“Thanks to the help of Jasper area donors the last 4 years, the Jasper PD/Jasper community provided toys & gifts, stocking stuffers, a great meal, and other things to over 100 area children and their families. A HUGE thank you to all involved!”CHIEF KARR, JASPER MO POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Featured sponsors (list is growing):
- Carthage, Missouri Wal-Mart
- S&S Recovery & Towing,
- Jasper Homes Inc.
- Jasper Missouri Area Citizens! CLICK HERE for the full list updated on the Chief Karr’s page!
This year the party will host a traditional Christmas dinner catered in by Peggy’s OWN Family Restaurant.
We will update the story with more information as the evening goes along on the shopping trip!