Jasper Missouri Police Shop for their 5th Annual Christmas for Kids

by: Shannon Becker

JASPER, Mo. — This is called the ‘Night Before Christmas’ shopping event where the Jasper Police and partners shop for the kids. The big party will be held next week, invitation-only, at S&S Towing and Recovery in Jasper, Missouri.

“Thanks to the help of Jasper area donors the last 4 years, the Jasper PD/Jasper community provided toys & gifts, stocking stuffers, a great meal, and other things to over 100 area children and their families. A HUGE thank you to all involved!”

CHIEF KARR, JASPER MO POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • Featured sponsors (list is growing):
  • Carthage, Missouri Wal-Mart
  • S&S Recovery & Towing,
  • Jasper Homes Inc.
  • Jasper Missouri Area Citizens! 🎅🏼 CLICK HERE for the full list updated on the Chief Karr’s page!

This year the party will host a traditional Christmas dinner catered in by Peggy’s OWN Family Restaurant.

COMPILATION VIDEO OF THE PAST PARTIES!

We will update the story with more information as the evening goes along on the shopping trip!

