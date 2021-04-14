Jasper County Sheriff says Fugitive from Justice in custody; Multiple agencies come together to apprehend wanted man

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office have a dangerous federal fugitive now in custody. Detectives have been working to locate Randy Teague, 38, since he cut his ankle monitor off and disappeared.

Information released Friday by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office stated that Teague was wanted by the ATF and U.S. Marshals office for outstanding warrants.

Wednesday, April 14, shortly before 1:00 PM information obtained by Jasper County Detectives brought them to 700 block of North Liberty in Webb City. A residence that is next to the property line of Madge T. James School. That home was surrounded and officers performed a contain and call out.



https://www.fourstateshomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/04/IMB_5bjQ5g.jpg



CLICK EACH TO ENLARGE, USE FINGERS TO ZOOM. FINAL PHOTO IS TEAGUE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY, COURTESY TIPSTER, NAME WITHHELD.

Webb City Police Chief Don Melton states in a release of information Wednesday afternoon, “Due to the proximity of the house to Madge T. James, Webster Primary, and Webb City Middle schools, we notified officials with the school district. Alternate pick up plans for student dismissal were put into place.”

The situation was resolved before school was out however they went ahead with their planned alternate pickup line.





THE ARREST NEAR 15TH AND SOUTH WALL IN JOPLIN, INFORMATION GATHERED IN WEBB CITY ALLOWED JOPLIN POLICE TO LOCATE VEHICLE TEAGUE WAS DRIVING. IMAGES COURTESY DAVID STAPLES.

Teague was not located in Webb City. But information gathered was sent as a bulletin to area agencies, to watch for a particular vehicle with Teague inside.

Capt William Davis confirms to us that Joplin Police patrol officers stopped that vehicle in the 1400 bl of South Wall. The area was blocked off for a time as Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies took Teague into custody without incident.

Jasper County Sheriff’s office release a statement that Randy Teague was taken into custody at approximately 3:08 pm this afternoon at 15th and Wall, Joplin by the Joplin Police and Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.

This is a breaking news story and more will be updated here on our news tab at FSHP.

