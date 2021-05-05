Jasper County man pleads guilty to child molestation charges, accepts 15 year prison term

by: Shannon Becker

JOPLIN, Mo. — Earlier this year a Joplin man agreed to a plea agreement, where he would plead guilty to child molestation charges stemming from April 2019. Monday, May 3, 2021, Judge Gayle Crane accepted the guilty plea of Ruben R. Rossel, 34, in Jasper County court.

Judgment and sentence of the Court that the Defendant be committed to the Missouri Department of Corrections for a term of Ten (10) years on Count I for the crime of Child Molestation in the Third Degree, a Class C Felony; a term of Fifteen (15) years on Count II for the crime of Child Molestation in the Second Degree, a Class B Felony; and a term of Fifteen (15) years on Count III for the crime of Child Molestation in the Second Degree, a Class B Felony.” — MO CASE NET

The counts are to run concurrently meaning he will serve 15 years in prison. There were other charges that were dropped in the plea agreement.

The judge also stated that the Rossel is to have no contact with the victims in the case, or the victims’ families whether directly or indirectly.

Rossel was immediately taken into custody by the Jasper County Sheriff and soon thereafter transported to the Western Reception Diagnostic & Correctional Center in St. Joseph, Missouri, where he began his sentence earlier this week.

