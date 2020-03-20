Closings
Jasper County Health Department confirm first case of C-19 in Southwest corner of Missouri

by: Shannon Becker

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 5:30 PM on Friday Jasper County Health Department confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Southwest Missouri through a media release.

Due to patient privacies the person’s name, gender or town of residence is not revealed. However, “this individual was an international traveler in their 20’s who tested positive,” states the Jasper County Health Department.

  • The individual is from Northern Jasper County
  • The individual was tested on March 18 and confirmation came today
  • The individual was an international traveler from Europe, came back to US and quarantined themselves

“As part of the regular practice of disease investigation, the Jasper County Health Department will notify people who have had contact with the patient. If exposed, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms,” the media release goes on to state.

More information as it becomes available in this developing story.

Media Release from Jasper County Health Department in Carthage, Mo.

