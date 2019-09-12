Jasper Co Sheriff’s Deputy Wounded in Exchange of Gunfire; Subject at Large

Believe the male subject was wounded, avoid the area

UPDATE: Near Gerbitz and North Travis Acres Road. Subject is near a barn. Not sure of medical condition. It’s thought subject was wounded. Helicopter on the way now according to insiders.

(JASPER, Co.) — Joplin News First live along the western edge of the perimeter that authorities have built looking for a male subject.

Travis Acres Road and Gerbitz is where the exchange of gunfire occurred. According to radio reports an officer suffered a non-life threatening wound and was transported to an area hospital.

JASPER CO. SHERIFF’S OFFICE STATES AT 6:15 PM

“We are seeking assistance from the public.

This afternoon during a follow up investigation at 5206 Gerbitz in Joplin a suspect shot one of our deputies in the leg.

The suspect is described as a bald white male, short in stature, no shirt with tattoos. It is uncertain whether he in pants or shorts at this time.

If anyone sees anyone watching this description on foot near Travis Acers in Joplin call 911 immediately.”

Joplin Police MRAP armored vehicle is present as well as SWAT has assembled.

Drone is reported to be in the sky as well as K9 on the ground.

