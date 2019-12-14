Kids get to buy for themselves and others this Christmas

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Kids are chosen to ‘Shop with a Deputy’ by their school counselors, teachers, “even if our officers are on a call through the year, they see there is a need for a child, they put them on the list,” Sgt Tim Williams of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office tells Joplin News First.

Most of the larger departments in the county have their own program and we don’t want to overlap so we fill in the gaps with smaller towns and rural areas.

On this shopping trip each kid is allotted $100. Then the kids get to spend some on themselves and some on their family members.

Everyone learns on this shopping trip, the kids with their lists and the deputies with their calculator apps. Because everyone loves math!

“We have been able to have approximately 100 kids be part of the program,” not just today he says, but “for each of the past 13 years.”

Sgt Williams reminds us that the entire program is funded by private donations and generous contributions from area businesses making generous donations every year. SHOP WITH A DEPUTY funds are separate from normal fiscal budget.

NOTE: Donations are tax deductible. Can be sent to SHOP WITH A DEPUTY, 231 S Main, Carthage MO 64836. However you MUST note that it is for SHOP WITH A DEPUTY.