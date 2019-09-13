JasCo Deputy Shot; Manhunt Over as Male Subject is Found Dead on the Property

The male subject's body was located by a drone and confirmed by a MSHP helicopter

(JASPER COUNTY, Mo.) — Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser spoke with the media informing us the situation has ended tonight. And now what begins is a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation.

About 4:40 PM Thursday Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies went to a residence on Gerbitz Road to investigate a vehicle reported stolen earlier in the day. Before officers could engage with people on the property the encounter began.

It’s not known how many shots were fired. It’s not known if the male subject was injured.

What is known is that the subject who allegedly fired at a JasCo Deputy, wounding him, is now dead. The male subject has been identified and the name will be released when family is fully notified.

The JasCo Deputy was transported from the scene with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

LIVE! PRESS QUESTIONS: Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser LIVE! PRESS QUESTIONS: Jasper County Sheriff Randee KaiserFull story? Video as it unfolded? CLICK Posted by Joplin News First on Thursday, September 12, 2019

More information as it becomes available. Here is the press conference from our LIVE! FB update and Shannon Becker.