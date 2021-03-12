Jane Doe Killed on I-44 Identified Thanks to Social Media; Victim from Northern Missouri

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — The early morning hours of Saturday, March 6, a female was killed in Lawrence County, Mo. just east of Mount Vernon. She was unidentifiable and became a Jane Doe.

The unidentified person was observed walking around at the Interstate 44 east bound rest area near Mile Marker 52 in Lawrence County, Missouri on 03/06/2021. The young lady then ran directly into oncoming interstate traffic and was struck and killed by a vehicle. NAMUS.GOV UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #UP78641

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office entered information into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) database earlier this week.

Various Missing Persons websites then began sharing information thousands of times over the web late Wednesday.

Now investigators say they have identified “Jane Doe”.

Thanks to the help of the hundreds of shares, missing person agencies and organizations, law enforcement agencies and countless others, we have been able to discover her identity. Our victim was from northern Missouri and had been missing from that area. Out of respect for the family, we are not releasing her name at this time. The incident is still a tragedy but we hope this will help provide some closure for her family members. LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) This Internet-based tool allows investigators, forensics professionals, and the public to cross-reference records of missing persons and unidentified remains, and helps bring answers to families of the missing.

