Jane Doe identified in Greene County burglary, no charges filed, Deputies on scene watch her run away

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Tuesday evening Greene County Deputies responded to the 4900 Block of South Wellington, north of FR178 for a burglary in progress.

The reporting party told dispatchers she heard glass breaking in the lower level of her home and could hear a person running around.

“When deputies arrived on scene they could see the suspect inside the basement. The suspect was described as having brown fur and a whitetail. The suspect was running into walls and objects inside the basement. Deputies entered the basement to try and detain the suspect. After several attempts of corralling the furry suspect, deputies were able to get the ‘Jane Doe’ out of the residence through an open door.” — GCSO

Jane Doe suffered minor injuries, cuts and scrapes, caused by running into walls and objects.

No officers were injured.

GCSO states, “The homeowner was very shaken up but thankful deputies were able to get the deer out of her residence.”

