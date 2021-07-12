James River Church host vaccination events at all campuses throughout week, Joplin is Thursday

JOPLIN, Mo. – James River Church announced Sunday morning that it will host free vaccination events this week. Simple steps on how to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Missouri.

The events run from Monday through Thursday, July 12-15 and will be at all campuses in Springfield and then Joplin. Below is a list of locations and times:

James River West Campus

Monday, July 12

📲 Hwy 60 & FF in Springfield

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

James River North Campus

Tuesday, July 13

📲 North of I-44 on West Bypass in Springfield

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

James River South Campus

Wednesday, July 14

📲 Hwy 65 & CC in Ozark

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

James River Joplin Campus

Thursday, July 15

📲 20th & Maiden Lane

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

James River says these events are for the entire community, including members of the church. Spots can be reserved online here, or attendees can walk in anytime during each event. All three vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, will be available.

James River is partnering with Jordan Valley Community Health Center, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, Greene County Medical Society, the City of Springfield, and the United Way of the Ozarks’ Give5 program to supply vaccines and medical staff.

