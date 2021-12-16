Jail escapee spotted drinking a beer at Chili’s, arrested and sitting in Mayes County, Okla. jail

MIAMI, Okla. — An Ottawa County, Okla. jail escapee is back behind bars since escaping the jail in the early hours of Sat., Dec. 11.

Sheriff David Dean released details Wednesday that Charles Craig Chance, 50, is now in Mayes County Custody.

Officers were at Chili’s in Pryor, Okla. on unrelated matter and noticed Chance drinking a beer at the bar. He was taken into custody and will be extradited back to Ottawa County with new charges.

Chance, who also goes by ‘Chuck,’ escaped the jail by picking a lock. Amidst criticism online Sheriff Dean reminded constituents what he said during the election, it was going to take time to fix issues at the jail.

“With the help of the commissioners, and the Miami Nation we have a route to get this jail more secure, but it will take some time. I have had to keep from hiring more Deputies because of the maintenance on the jail, and attempts to keep contraband from getting in the jail.” SHERIFF DAVID DEAN

Sheriff Dean alludes to a story from earlier this year when two jailers were arrested and Felony charged with bringing contraband into the jail.

Chance was being held originally on charges in Ottawa County of: Possession of Stolen Property, and Unauthorized Use of a Credit/Debit Card. He is now being held in Mayes County with these charges:

ESCAPE FROM JAIL AFTER FORMER CONVICTION OF TWO OR MORE FELONIES

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PETIT LARCENY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GRAND LARCENY

FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

HOLD FOR OTTAWA COUNTY

