Jack knifed semi blocks I-44 for an hour

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 11:10 a.m. Tuesday a tractor trailer went sideways, IE jack knifed, blocking all lanes of I-44 westbound near 17.4 mile marker.

Jasper County Sheriff Deputies, MODOT Emergency Response, and Missouri State Highway Patrol responded.

No one was injured.

Traffic backed up quickly to near the 19 mile marker past Carthage exit. All traffic was then diverted onto I-49 north.

M&M Wrecker pulled the trailer from behind, straightening out the tractor and trailer. It then drove to the shoulder. S&S Wrecker then towed the tractor trailer.

All lanes and all traffic resumed about 12:10 p.m.

SCREENSHOT OF TRAFFIC DURING TIME OF INCIDENT (GOOGLE MAPS).

