It’s Cold Outside, Trick or Treat at Nursing Homes to Warm Some Hearts

Approved list who welcome the public, a great idea from Chelcee!

JOPLIN NEWS FIRST — One of our tipsters told us about a great idea to take kids to area nursing homes for an alternative to the cold.

“Chelcee tells us, “I didn’t want to get my one year old outside much because of the weather, so I was trying to find a different alternative. I thought about visiting nursing homes this year on Halloween and though I’ve never even heard of that. So I called every nursing home I could find in Joplin and simply asked if they had an open door policy on Halloween to trick or treat. A few said no, but the majority where elated to have interest because the residents really look forward to it! I’m so happy, I hope the nursing homes are flooded with children and happiness this year!”

CHELCEE’S LIST OF LOVE / NURSING HOMES OPEN TO PUBLIC

Arranged by town. Then earliest to latest ending time. CLICK each to link for directions.

