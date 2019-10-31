It’s Cold Outside, Trick or Treat at Nursing Homes to Warm Some Hearts

JOPLIN NEWS FIRST — One of our tipsters told us about a great idea to take kids to area nursing homes for an alternative to the cold.

“Chelcee tells us, “I didn’t want to get my one year old outside much because of the weather, so I was trying to find a different alternative. I thought about visiting nursing homes this year on Halloween and though I’ve never even heard of that. So I called every nursing home I could find in Joplin and simply asked if they had an open door policy on Halloween to trick or treat. A few said no, but the majority where elated to have interest because the residents really look forward to it! I’m so happy, I hope the nursing homes are flooded with children and happiness this year!”

CHELCEE’S LIST OF LOVE / NURSING HOMES OPEN TO PUBLIC

Arranged by town. Then earliest to latest ending time. CLICK each to link for directions.

Spring River Christian Village

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Behind Northpark Mall, Joplin

Joplin Gardens

6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

28th and South Jackson, Joplin

College View Manor

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

College View Neighborhood, Joplin

Joplin Health and Rehab

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

West 32nd, Joplin

Bristol Manor

4:00 PM – 6:30 PM

1803 North Main, Webb City