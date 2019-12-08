The FBI and Washington County Sheriff's Office are processing the crime scene and handling the investigation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — One officer and one suspect are dead in a shooting that happened behind the Fayetteville Police Department Saturday evening shortly before 10:00 PM.

The officer was waiting in the parking lot for his partner to head out to their beat on Dixon Street. Fayetteville Police Department Police Chief Mike Reynolds stated in a presser taped by our sister station KNWA,

“”…It appears the suspect executed my officer.” Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds

The officer was by his patrol car when he was shot and killed.

Several officers were inside the police department, heard the shots and ran outside. There was an exchange with the suspect and he is deceased.

Reynolds said he will not release the officer and suspect names at this time.

He said the investigation will reveal more information and there will be more details released soon.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and FBI are investigating the crime scenes which are only about 50 feet apart.

