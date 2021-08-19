Iola man, business banned from doing business in Kansas, ordered to pay restitution, penalties

TOPEKA, Kan. –– A southeast Kansas man and his contracting company have been banned from doing business in the state and ordered to pay more than $18,000 in restitution and $40,000 in penalties for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Don Diebolt, of Iola, doing business as Diebolt LLC, was permanently banned from doing business in Kansas. Allen County District Court Chief Judge Daniel Creitz recently approved a default judgment in Allen County District Court after Diebolt failed to respond to a lawsuit the attorney general filed against him. Diebolt was ordered to pay two consumers a total of $18,384.11 in restitution. He was also fined $40,000 in civil penalties and ordered to pay the costs of the attorney general’s investigation.

READ A COPY OF THE DEFAULT JUDGEMENT.

Diebolt was accused of violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act by failing to provide goods to consumers after being paid, as well as making consumer transactions that were excessively one-sided in favor of the defendant.

