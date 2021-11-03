Investigation officer-involved shooting in Joplin, officers names released; Deceased subject was familiar to LEO

Joseph “Shane” Endicott was a name familiar to law enforcement, it’s alleged he was involved in a shots-fired call earlier that day in a neighboring town

JOPLIN, Mo. — The multi-agency investigation into the Joplin Police officer-involved shooting continues. Today the Joplin Police Department release the names of the three officers involved.

Ofc. Pete Box

Ofc. Darrell Klink (part-time employee)

Sgt. Jason Stump

“All three officers are still currently on paid administrative leave per department policy and procedure. The investigation remains active and on-going.” — Capt. Will Davis, Joplin Police Dept

The findings of the autopsy Monday at Ozark, Missouri, were not revealed in the press release today.

It is known that Joseph “Shane” Endicott had many dealings with the Joplin Police and other agencies through the years.

Information obtained through sources tell us that morning Endicott was alleged to be involved in a shots-fired call on Cheryl Ave in Webb City, Missouri, where that agency had probable cause for arrest.



JOSEPH SHANE ENDICOTT, 2014 ARCHIVE MUSHOT I.S. MARSHALS.

However 1523 Kentucky was not the address on file for Endicott when officers had checked for his whereabouts earlier that day.

According to our live interview with Capt. William Davis the original call was regarding an assault with a weapon. The incident escalated as officers had entered the residence according to neighbors.

Details on what occurred inside the house are unknown. But all three officers fired their weapons, and the male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol are assisting this investigation as third, uninvolved, party.

We will continue to follow this story closely and update information here on our news tab at FSHP. Click here to save our tab as a bookmark on your phone. We post new articles anytime 24/7 and update current stories without notice.