Intoxicated driver leads police on a chase that lasts just 'seconds' according to authorities

(VILLAGE OF SHOAL CREEK, MO) - Tipsters told us this pursuit was a short one, witnesses said it began in the 4500 bl of West Byers. The vehicle crashed into a ditch on South Jackson as it neared the last curve towards Glendale Road. Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings tells us the pursuit of the now-charged intoxicated driver lasted only seconds!

Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl C.T. Moreland states in the official crash report, the 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe incurred extensive damages. "Crash occurred as vehicle failed to negotiate curve, exited right side of roadway and struck a ditch.:"

On the scene a Newton County Sheriff's Deputy confirmed the crash was a result of a pursuit. And Sheriff Chris Jennings filled in the important details of what actually happened.

"Deputies responded to the area of South Jackson Street at the request of another agency to look for a stolen car. This individual was intoxicated and when he saw the officers must have thought they were looking for him. He took off rapidly and erratically. Due to this the Deputies turned on their emergency equipment and the driver wrecked into a ditch seconds later at Jackson and Glendale. He was taken to the hospital where he was cited for Driving while Intoxicated. The stolen vehicle that the Officers were actually looking for was not located." Sheriff Chris Jennings

The driver charged with DWI is identified in the MSHP report as, Rickie L. Thompson, 35. "He was transported by Newton County Ambulance to Freeman Hospital West," with minor injuries.

CLICK here to view the official crash report.