Inmate escapes Ottawa County, Okla. jail

“On todays date and approximately 1 am, Charles Craig Chance aka Chuck, escaped from the Ottawa County Jail.” — OCSO

MIAMI, Okla. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s office release limited details regarding an inmate who has escaped the county jail early Saturday morning about 1:00 a.m.

  • White male, brown hair/blue eyes
  • 5’10” 200 pounds
  • White T-shirt
  • Gray sweat pants

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Ottawa County Sheriffs Office at 918-542-2806 or contact central dispatch at 918-542-5585.

