Inmate escapes Ottawa County, Okla. jail

MIAMI, Okla. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s office release limited details regarding an inmate who has escaped the county jail early Saturday morning about 1:00 a.m.
“On todays date and approximately 1 am, Charles Craig Chance aka Chuck, escaped from the Ottawa County Jail.”
- White male, brown hair/blue eyes
- 5’10” 200 pounds
- White T-shirt
- Gray sweat pants
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Ottawa County Sheriffs Office at 918-542-2806 or contact central dispatch at 918-542-5585.