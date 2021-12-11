Inmate escapes Ottawa County, Okla. jail

“On todays date and approximately 1 am, Charles Craig Chance aka Chuck, escaped from the Ottawa County Jail.” — OCSO

MIAMI, Okla. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s office release limited details regarding an inmate who has escaped the county jail early Saturday morning about 1:00 a.m.

“On todays date and approximately 1 am, Charles Craig Chance aka Chuck, escaped from the Ottawa County Jail.”

White male, brown hair/blue eyes

5’10” 200 pounds

White T-shirt

Gray sweat pants

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Ottawa County Sheriffs Office at 918-542-2806 or contact central dispatch at 918-542-5585.