Inmate dies while in jail custody in Ottawa County, Okla.; Sheriff’s office says OSBI are investigating

Michael W. Victor file photo, Oklahoma Dept of Corrections. Victor died Nov. 13, 2021, while in jail custody according to Ottawa County Sheriff’s office.

MIAMI, Okla. — The OSBI are investigating the death of an inmate from the Ottawa County jail. The death occurred on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

According to a release of information Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, from the Sheriff’s office, “Inmates advised staff of another inmate not breathing, staff then began cpr until medical personnel arrived who continued cpr, transported him to the hospital where he passed away.”

The body was transported to the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.

Preliminary information the Sheriff’s office states it was a medical emergency.

Michael W. Victor, 38, had been jailed nearly a month for failure to appear on charges of:

FALSE PERSONATION, AFCF

DRIVING WHILE REVOKED

It was the third time in 2021 an FTA warrant was issued on the same charges for Victor.

Damages sought for Oklahoma inmate’s death despite pleas ONE PREVIOUS DEATH IN OTTAWA COUNTY JAIL RESULTED IN A LAWSUIT.

A previous Sheriff’s administration in 2015 had a wrongful death lawsuit filed regarding an inmate that died in the jail.

The lawsuit filed in 2017 by the estate of Terral Ellis Jr. alleging the Ottawa County jail nurse and officials ignored or disregarded Ellis’ pleas for days until finding him unconscious on Oct. 22, 2015, when he was taken to a hospital where he died of sepsis and pneumonia.