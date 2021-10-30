Injured Baxter Springs, Kan. firefighter still in coma, two weeks out; Medical update and fundraising efforts for family

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Lt. Malachi Brown of Baxter Springs Fire was critically injured fighting a fire two weeks ago. He has continued to face health challenges in a Springfield burn unit. We will place updates here on his medical condition. Scroll below for fundraising efforts.

OCT. 28 UPDATE: “Malachi was able to switch to a conventional vent today. He is still sedated/ventilated but this is great news! He is still having some issues with his kidneys, blood pressure and his lungs will take quite a while to heal. His Dr. said, he is still in very critical condition, he thinks he is finally starting to head up the mountain. This will undoubtedly be a long journey, a roller coaster with ups and downs, but I am calling this day a WIN. Thank you all for taking on this journey with us. We are so blessed.” — Jessica Brown

OCT. 25 UPDATE: “About 80% of the grafts that were placed are appearing to have adhered. He is still sedated and ventilated. Along with the pneumonia he now has ARDS (Acute respiratory distress syndrom). The main focus right now is his lungs. The secondary focus is the BTM placed on his left arm, he has developed an infection. They are treating both his lungs and arm aggressively. He is still in very critical condition, every thought and prayer is appreciated.” — Jessica Brown

THE BROWN FAMILY … Malachi and Jessica Brown family have three children. He has been in a medically induced coma since the fire. And obviously they have lost their income. There are many ways to donate. We list them below and will continue to update.

BOOT BLOCK SATURDAY— JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Fire Department is raising money for Lt. Malachi Brown of the Baxter Springs Fire Dept.

Saturday afternoon between 1 p.m. and 3p.m. Joplin firefighters are holding a boot block fundraiser in front of the two Wal-Mart Super-Center locations.

1501 South Rangeline

2623 West 7th

The monies raised in the boot block will support the Brown family. Malachi and Jessica Brown have three children.

INKED IN GRAPHICS: “All proceeds will go to any expenses his family may accrue.”

INJURED FIREFIGHTER — An account has been set up for Leut. Malachi Brown and his wife Jessica at American Bank, 1201 Military, Baxter Springs, Kansas.

If anyone would like to donate, request to put money in the account for Leut. Malachi Brown of the Baxter Springs Fire Dept. Call 620-762-3714 if you have questions

This is a Developing News Story. Stay with Joplin News First as we continue to learn more. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.