Incoming Joplin Kindergarten kids go to ‘Bus Camp’

Learning bus safety, crossing the street, bus evacuation, behavior on the bus...

by: Shannon Becker

There are so many learning experiences in the classroom starting school, but outside the classroom the bus is a big ‘yellow’ one that people forget!

Incoming Kindergarten kids and their parents will learn more about bus safety from drivers, officials, teachers, firefighters, police and others.

Saturday it’s a come-and-go event starting at 9:00 AM and ends at 2:00 PM. The entire program might take an hour and a half. Groups will continually start throughout the time period so get there when you can!

It’s just for the incoming kindergarten kids in the Joplin Schools. According to their FB e-vite it all happens at Junge Stadium in the Tornado Safety Room and the stadium area:

Posted by Joplin Schools on Friday, May 17, 2019
BUS CAMP INFO TELLS HOW TO:

  • Learn to sit and be responsible on the bus
  • Learn how to be safe at the bus stop and
  • Cross the street safely
  • Free fingerprinting/photos by the Joplin Police Department
  • Bus Evacuation exercise with the Joplin Fire Department
  • Operation Life Saver, safety around trains!
  • Games & Goodie Bags
  • Take a Ride on the bus!
Mom Reagan (and Dad, Dakota) allowed us to join brothers Ezra and Izaiah as they go through the 'Bus Camp' with Joplin Schools. CLICK for the storyhttps://www.fourstateshomepage.com/news/local-news/incoming-joplin-kindergarten-kids-go-to-bus-camp/

Posted by Joplin News First on Saturday, June 22, 2019
Brothers Ezra and Izaiah go to Bus Camp & we follow!

