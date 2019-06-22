Incoming Joplin Kindergarten kids go to ‘Bus Camp’

There are so many learning experiences in the classroom starting school, but outside the classroom the bus is a big ‘yellow’ one that people forget!

Incoming Kindergarten kids and their parents will learn more about bus safety from drivers, officials, teachers, firefighters, police and others.

Saturday it’s a come-and-go event starting at 9:00 AM and ends at 2:00 PM. The entire program might take an hour and a half. Groups will continually start throughout the time period so get there when you can!

It’s just for the incoming kindergarten kids in the Joplin Schools. According to their FB e-vite it all happens at Junge Stadium in the Tornado Safety Room and the stadium area:

BUS CAMP INFO TELLS HOW TO:

Learn to sit and be responsible on the bus

Learn how to be safe at the bus stop and

Cross the street safely

Free fingerprinting/photos by the Joplin Police Department

Bus Evacuation exercise with the Joplin Fire Department

Operation Life Saver, safety around trains!

Games & Goodie Bags

Take a Ride on the bus!