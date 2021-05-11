Illegal weapons and meth now in evidence, four Eagle Rock residents arrested; Barry County Sheriff’s Office serve search warrant in early morning hours of May 5

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Wednesday May 5th, 2021, the Barry County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Farm Road 1218 in Eagle Rock.



Deputies Noah Whitehead, Anthony Larson and Stephen Nelson had previously conducted traffic stops where drugs and drug paraphernalia were discovered in the vehicles that came from the suspected residence. Based on that information a search warrant was granted.

Sheriff Danny Boyd, Chief Deputy Angela Cole and the above-named deputies served the search warrant at 29482 Farm Road 1218. During the search of the property, suspected methamphetamine, paraphernalia and guns were located.



Four individuals were arrested: George Phillip Dittmar IV, Ashley Renee West, Shelley Wilburn and Dyan Miller, all of Eagle Rock.



Dittmar IV and West are being held in the Barry County Jail. Their charges are listed below.

Wilburn and Miller were booked and released from the Barry County Jail with charges pending.

GEORGE PHILLIP DITTMAR IV, EAGLE ROCK, MISSOURI.

George Phillip Dittmar IV

$75,000.00 cash only bond for:

Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Use of a Weapon (by possessing weapon with a felony controlled substance)

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and

Possession of Marijuana

ASHLEY RENEE WEST, EAGLE ROCK, MISSOURI

Ashley Renee West

$35,000.00 cash or surety bond for:

Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Possession, Transport, Manufacture, Repair or Sale of Illegal Weapon

Unlawful Use of a Weapon (by possessing weapon with a felony controlled substance)

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Marijuana

We will update this article with more information as it is released by Barry County authorities. Source Barry County Sheriff's office.

