Identity released of 39-year-old; Body of woman discovered as firefighters extinguish house fire

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — An update Friday from Crawford County Sheriff Danny Smith.

“The victim of the house fire that occurred on the morning of April 4, 2021 was positively identity today as Sara Etzold, 39, of Mulberry, Kansas. A completed autopsy and official cause of death are pending. The investigation is ongoing.

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.

