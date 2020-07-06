ICYMI: The Big 3 Stories of the week and others you missed

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — Every Thursday we have the biggest stories of the week online and share them on TEE-VEE! The Big 3 Stories of the week!

1 Three crashes, 11 miles apart, along stretch of roadway. Tragically one was a fatality.

2 Man killed East 32nd motorcycle crash. Major Crash Team investigate second motorcycle fatality in as many weeks.

3 AFTON, OKLA. “All our historic buildings are gone.”

4 Man was shot 4 times. He was asked to leave the property before being shot according to police.

5 Death investigation on CR270. Man charged with tampering with evidence. Officials say he cleaned the crime scene.

6 Webb City woman escapes serious injuries in crash, wearing her seatbelt.

7 LTC Facility tests 340+ in obe day. 31 come back positive. Now 10 days later, 2 have died.

8 After nearly 40 years, QuikTrip returns to Joplin.

9 City of Joplin COVID-19 DASHBOARD

