Freddie Tilton, 47, of Joplin was arrested by the FBI. He was taken into custody on Tuesday at a residence southwest of Joplin in Newton County, 3517 Cherry Road. This case is being investigated by FBI, the Neosho, Mo., Police Department, the Newton County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). This is a press release in full from the U.S. Attorney's Office Western District of Missouri, June 28, 2020.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Two men were charged in federal court today for kidnapping a woman who was rescued from her attackers at a Neosho, Missouri, hotel room.