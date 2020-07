UPDATE: The Joplin Police Department release more information regarding the Friday evening fatality crash involving a 2008 Porshe Cayenne. "The deceased in this crash has been identified as Kyla Wake, age 35 of Joplin. Next of kin has been notified. This crash still remains under investigation by the Joplin Police Department Major Crash Team."

ORIGINAL JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 9:30 PM Jasper County Emergency Dispatch received reports of a single vehicle crash on North Homestead Drive, just south of Center Creek.