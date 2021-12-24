Iconic Scammon, Kan. restaurant abruptly closes their doors this week after 35 years, “I am forever grateful for all of you,” – Josie’s

Despite closing they say they will continue to have their sauce available to purchase at retail.

SCAMMON, Kan. – Since 1986 Josie’s in Scammon, Kan. have been serving legendary Italian cuisine from SE Kansas. The restaurant owner/operator announced abruptly Wed. they were closing their doors that very day.

In a social media post the very morning that would be their last day, Dec. 22, Mindy Saprito states, “It’s with a heavy heart to announce that in the best interest of our Josie’s family and amazing customers and friends, Josie’s is closing December 22nd.”

She says that she has worked to come up with solutions to allow Josies’s to move forward, but those answers didn’t come.

“I strongly believe that when one door closes, another one opens. New chapters…new beginnings, and hopefully, new doors opening in 2022. Please follow our Facebook page for updates,” Saporito says.

It’s unknown what those issues are specifically that have led to the closing. We have reached out for more information. We will edit this article with more information as it becomes available. Hidden in the comments of the social media post, Josie’s states, “watch for updates friend it’s not a forever goodbye .”

“I would like to thank God, all of our Josie’s Ristorante, LLC family and friends, and loyal customers for your support and patronage over the past 35 years. I am forever grateful for all of you.” Mindy Saporito, Josies’ Ristorante, LLC

Josie’s will continue to have their sauce available at retail in spite of their doors closing in Scammon.

Comments on the social media post all seem to express sadness. There are nearly 400 at the initial printing of this article:

“ Heartbreaking Blessings to you for 2022 ” L.E.P.

” L.E.P. “So many great memories!” L.N.

“You have the best lasagna! Not to mention your many other great recipes. Have many fond memories of going there with my wife. You will definitely be missed.” S.A.

“ Noooo!! I am so sorry it has come to this! Love your place. But wish you the best… ” J.C.M.

” J.C.M. “We will miss you guys! You have been so important to our community. Not only are you a GREAT place to eat but you have supported so many of us as we have raised funds for families going through difficult situations. You have graciously provided with such generosity. “We will miss you” is an understatement but wish each and every one of you the best as you venture in to a new chapter of your lives. Thank you for giving us so much. Great food, a wonderful atmosphere, wonderful memories and yearly traditions! ” T.W.

” T.W. “It all started with my rehearsal dinner October 24 1986!! I will always have a special memory from Josies!” K.G.-B.

“Darn” C.C.R.

