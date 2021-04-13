I-49 southbound lanes open as concrete work is completed early

FIRST TWO VEHICLES TAKE I-44 EAST TO I-49 SOUTH.

JOPLIN, Mo. — It was estimated to take 16 days, but concrete work is completed early on a section of I-49 in Newton County. Sources told us they were preparing to remove barriers and let traffic flow as normal.

Now in the near future they will close the exact same section of roadway in the northbound lanes. So watch and be prepared.

ORIGINAL STORY >> NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — I-49 southbound CLOSED to traffic this week as concrete replacement began between I-44 and Route FF (32nd Street) in Joplin. That’s roughly between 38 mm and 35 mm.

It will take 1/2 month in each direction, so considering weather a little over a month.

AT A GLANCE … ROADWAY CLOSURE

All southbound I-49 from

Flying J / 38 mile marker to

Route V / 35 mile marker

They are replacing 1.4 miles of concrete pavement beginning in all southbound lanes. Both SB lanes will be closed 24 hours a day. Then they will move to the northbound lanes along the same section.

This project replaces the oldest sections of roadway originally laid in 1994 as I-49 was being formed south of Joplin in Newton County.

