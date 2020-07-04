I-49 semi rollover Barton County, hauling 43,000 lbs. dog food

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 12:00 PM a semi tractor-trailer hauling 43,000 lbs of dog food rolled in the northbound lanes of I-49.

UPDATE: 1:06 PM one lane of traffic passing on shoulder slowly past crash.

The crash between Irwin and Sheldon blocking both northbound lanes to all traffic.

Barton County Sheriff’s Office note, “The Barton County Sheriffs Office is at the scene of a Semi roll-over at the 85.9 mile marker on I 49. There will be delays in traffic so please be patient.”

According to sources the driver was not seriously injured. More information will be provided from Troop D of the Missouri State Highway Patrol as it becomes available.

Delays could be hours. They are hoping to have one lane of traffic open by 1:30 PM.

M&M Wrecker from Carthage have been expedited to the scene of the crash.